Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 247,104 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FRWAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.