Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 183,385 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Gannett worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth $79,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

