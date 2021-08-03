Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CONX were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter worth $15,675,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter worth $2,229,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

