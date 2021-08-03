Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

