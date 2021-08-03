Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,126 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

