Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of 908 Devices worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million and a PE ratio of -25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,814 shares of company stock worth $3,430,146 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

