Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Atrion worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atrion by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $634.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.