Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

