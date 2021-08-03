Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $373,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,241,300. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

