Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 194.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vapotherm worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

