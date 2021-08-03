Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Methanex worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

