Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $38,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 426.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 839,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $15,027,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHC opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 61.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

