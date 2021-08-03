Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Inogen worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Inogen by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

