Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.