Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of North American Construction Group worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

