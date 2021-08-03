Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 572.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 208.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.46. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

