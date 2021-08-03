Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,837,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

