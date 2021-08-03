Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.