Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.62% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

