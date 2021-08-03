Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Simulations Plus worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $945.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

