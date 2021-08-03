Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.00% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.87. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

