Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

