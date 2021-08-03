Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 173,685 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 227.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFIVU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000.

CFIVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

