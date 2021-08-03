Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 21,829 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PRA Group worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

