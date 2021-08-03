Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

