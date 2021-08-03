Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 261,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $90,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACEV stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.