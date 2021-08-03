Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Golden Falcon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $486,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFX stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

