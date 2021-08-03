Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $23,234,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $195,000.

OEPW opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

