Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

