Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 385,408 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of AquaBounty Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

