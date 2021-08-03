Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Agenus worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Agenus stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

