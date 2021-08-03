Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

ENIA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

