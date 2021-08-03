Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

