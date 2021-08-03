Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 116,818 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Movado Group worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,025. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $705.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

