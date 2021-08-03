Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,753 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of CalAmp worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital cut their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

