Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,091 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

