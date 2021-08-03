Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 233,588 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of RPT Realty worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

