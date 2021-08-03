Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,548 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Ardmore Shipping worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

