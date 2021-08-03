Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,909 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

