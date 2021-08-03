Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,534 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

