Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,177 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SiTime worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,779.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $151.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

