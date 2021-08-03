Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SEMrush as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

