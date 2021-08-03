Golem (GLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365.31 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $365.31 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

