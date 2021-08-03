Golos Blockchain Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $509,290.69 and $307.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 265,628,161 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

