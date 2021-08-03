Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,286. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares in the company, valued at $306,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock worth $228,489 in the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

