GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 800 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. 1,037,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,802. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.96. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

