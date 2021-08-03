Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 38.9% Lower This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $456,624.12 and approximately $289,859.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

