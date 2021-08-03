Gourmet Galaxy Trading Down 14.5% This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $643,805.65 and approximately $199,838.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

