Graft 1-Day Volume Tops $30,314.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Graft has a total market capitalization of $224,303.50 and $30,314.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00588749 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.