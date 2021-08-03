GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.44% of GrafTech International worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

